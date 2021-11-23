CABLE brings you the following article from Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen:
Please allow me to start by expressing my sincere appreciation to the Citizen Advisory Board with Law Enforcement (CABLE) and Wick Communications for the opportunity to introduce you to the Douglas Police Department and to speak about my chosen career in law enforcement.
As most of you know, the city of Douglas is located on the border in the southeast corner of Cochise County, with a population of 16,000. Our sister city to the south is Agua Prieta, Sonora, with a population of 120,000.
The department is comprised of 34 sworn positions and 14 professional staff. We provide general police services, investigations, animal control and we have one of a few Public Safety Answering Points throughout the county that provides 911 dispatch service for police, fire and EMS.
We are aided in our efforts through excellent collaboration with local, county, state and federal partners. We have a number of detectives who are assigned as Task Force Officers with various federal law enforcement agencies and we truly appreciate the collaboration and support of the Border Patrol in Douglas.
Douglas experiences the same crime trends that other cities and jurisdictions experience, only on a smaller scale along with the added challenges of being a border community. We have experienced a multi-year low in crime — with property crimes of theft and burglary — driving our annual statistics. In the end, Douglas is still one of those communities where you can have peace of mind at any time of the day or night while out and about, a tribute to the hard-working men and women of our agency.
While law enforcement continues to be the focus of a negative narrative, I must believe that our community and those throughout Cochise County are supportive of us and our efforts to make our cities and towns better places. It remains a noble profession that is resilient while striving to make improvements in effectiveness, efficiency and professionalism at every turn. It is about honoring the sacrifice of our families for missed time, gatherings and celebrations and who continue to love and support us anyway. It is about doing the right things for the right reasons.
We are taught at the academy that the uniform is a symbol of the privilege extended to us by the communities we serve. That only a select few have earned the privilege to wear the uniform and represent what it stands for. I wear the uniform, more often than not, as a reminder of that trust and the privilege that we must continue to earn each day. It is one of the few careers that provides a great degree of autonomy to the employee and an opportunity for every contact to make a positive impact in people’s lives.
It takes a community to police a community. Our success is dependent upon the men and women who arrive at work every day and stand ready to face whatever challenges the day might bring; the men and women who work in our Support Services Division who diligently serve both internal and external stakeholders; and those who serve in our Humane Division striving to improve the quality of life for our pet population. Lastly, success is dependent upon the collaboration between all of the city departments, public and private entities and you our community; that we proudly serve.
CABLE is a group of private citizens whose mission is to build strong relationships, with mutual trust, between law enforcement and Cochise County residents.