Even though I support building a new jail because it is very much needed, I advocate voting no on this jail proposal for two reasons: the funding mechanism utilizing sales tax is unfair, and there is no guarantee that the jail will be built in Bisbee, which is critical for our future.

I think voters should have been provided with a realistic design of what a new jail would look like, where it would be located, how much needed to be raised ($200 million) and a mix of taxes to pay for it. That proposal would pass easily. Instead, we are asked to blindly provide money that goes into a $200 million dedicated fund to be spent for some kind of jail facility, located somewhere in the county.

