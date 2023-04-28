Even though I support building a new jail because it is very much needed, I advocate voting no on this jail proposal for two reasons: the funding mechanism utilizing sales tax is unfair, and there is no guarantee that the jail will be built in Bisbee, which is critical for our future.
I think voters should have been provided with a realistic design of what a new jail would look like, where it would be located, how much needed to be raised ($200 million) and a mix of taxes to pay for it. That proposal would pass easily. Instead, we are asked to blindly provide money that goes into a $200 million dedicated fund to be spent for some kind of jail facility, located somewhere in the county.
The jail outreach committee, with help from a public relations firm hired by the county and the sheriff, has done a great job in informing the public of why a new jail is needed. They have met over a period of a year, there has been several open informative meetings around the county, and many opinion pieces and media appearances over the last months. It has been an impressive campaign.
What is not talked about so much is that a sales tax is regressive in that it takes a larger percentage of income from low-income people than from medium and high-income people. According to the 2020 census, 17.1% of Cochise County residents live in poverty.
For instance, consider if the sheriff, who is paid $100,000, and a person with fixed income of $15,000, each bought $1,000 worth of goods. Each would pay a county tax — if the new sales tax were in effect — $10.50 (plus state and city taxes), but the sheriff would pay proportionally less of his total income (.0105) while a fixed-income person would pay more (.0699) We are not talking big money here, but it illustrates who is paying more for the jail.
There could/should be a mix of taxes to pay for the jail. If there is a need to raise $8 million a year, then figure out how much to raise the property tax-residential and commercial — plus a .1% sales tax increase, and whatever the sheriff's cut of marijuana taxes is, to meet that figure. Spread the "pain" around.
It is not an exaggeration to say that a new jail is critical to Bisbee’s future. If another site were chosen, then very likely courtrooms and offices would/could be included within or near the jail, and then county attorney offices would/could be at or near the jail. The coming decade could see those county functions transferred to a new jail site, leaving Bisbee a much poorer county seat and without the tax base to fund basic services.
That is why a no vote on this proposal is necessary. Bring us another, more encompassing, fairer proposal in 2024.