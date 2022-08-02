Purchase Access

Built over 40 years ago to house 168 inmates, today the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee has been modified to hold as many as 302 inmates. At this writing, the facility holds 280 justice-involved individuals, 237 men, 43 women and 10 remanded juveniles.

This range of ages and genders carries challenges for security and segregation beyond the original design. The jail holds inmates charged for everything from mental health-related issues to drug addiction, violent offenders and much more. Our public safety infrastructure is reliant upon the jail to meet the county’s needs, and it’s clear that we are facing significant challenges that must now be addressed.

