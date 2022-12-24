To date, several articles have been presented by the Fort Huachuca 50. This article provides a glimpse into the educational opportunities in the greater Sierra Vista/Fort Huachuca area, all of which provide great opportunities for our soldiers and their families.
Imagine a military family consisting of a young, enlisted soldier, a spouse, a daughter aged 8, a son aged 6, a dog, two hamsters and a bowl of goldfish. For the past three years they have been living on Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, when their orders come through. Their new assignment — Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista Arizona.
“Where is that?” they wonder. Then the parents look at each other and ask almost simultaneously, I wonder what the school system is like.
This scenario could play out with other families moving to our beautiful city. A single mom and new professor at the College of Applied Science and Technology or at Cochise College. A defense contractor with her husband and teenage son. A pastor and his family starting a new appointment at a local church. For all these families, they are certainly concerned about safety, the cost of living or places to shop and eat.
But for many families of school age kids, school is almost always at or near the top of the list. As our new family begins their search for schooling options at their new posting, what might they find?
A quick visit to the city of Sierra Vista webpage would tell you that Sierra Vista’s “educational pathway starts with a robust offering of K-12 schools, which significantly outperform their peers in the state.”
There are 13 K-12 schools within the Sierra Vista Unified and Fort Huachuca School Districts, Additionally, there are a variety of private and charter schools across the city, including the innovative New Horizon Academy’s alternative education pathway for students struggling in traditional school settings.
Beyond K–12, Sierra Vista is fortunate to be home to world class higher education opportunities. Cochise College is one of the top community colleges in the nation, with two campuses and four centers throughout the county, including one campus and center in Sierra Vista and a center on Fort Huachuca. The college is a premier training partner for Fort Huachuca and supports the defense contractor industry.
Enrolling nearly 10,000 students annually, about half are educated in collaboration with Fort Huachuca through the military occupational specialty credentialing program. Cochise College offers a strong portfolio of degrees, certificates, job and workforce training and personal development options.
Some of Cochise College’s impressive programs include nursing, cybersecurity, virtual reality, first responders academy and aviation.
The University of Arizona’s Sierra Vista Campus sits adjacent to Cochise College and is the headquarters of the University of Arizona’s School of Applied Science and Technology, or CAST. CAST is home to more than 1,500 online students, many of whom reside in Sierra Vista and Cochise County. CAST’s portfolio of applied technology and science degrees is designed to prepare students to be future-focused and career ready. Its Cyber Operations Degree and Intelligence Studies Degree are recognized by the National Security Agency and the National Intelligence Community as centers of academic excellence. The cyber program was ranked No. 1 in the nation by Academic Influence in 2020.
In addition, the newly developed graduate program in cyber will bring cutting-edge research to the community in partnership with Fort Huachuca, Border Patrol and other federal, state and local law enforcement organizations committed to securing our nation and our borders.
You would be hard-pressed to find a rural city or county that provides a pathway from robust and diverse K-12 schools to associate and vocational education to bachelor’s degrees and graduate school, all without leaving the region.
In addition, the partnership between our higher education campuses in Sierra Vista with Fort Huachuca and other national and local agencies is one of a kind.
The city of Sierra Vista along with the Huachuca 50 and other civic organizations are looking for additional opportunities to provide our K-12 and higher learning students with additional opportunities, particularly in the STEM fields.
The more we fund and build stronger partnerships and clearer pathways from K-12 to college degrees and high-earning careers right in our region the better our ability to attract the best and brightest talent to make Sierra Vista their permanent home.
By encouraging greater interconnectivity across the education spectrum and supporting the growth of modern education and research facilities, we will continue to enhance the terrific quality of life that we already enjoy in Sierra Vista and surrounding communities.
Just as the open skies of our beautiful region offer unlimited opportunities for gazing at the heavens or developing cutting-edge electronic warfighting capability at Fort Huachuca, the unique educational partners in our community offer unlimited opportunities for educational institutions looking to expand.
Our young family is likely to find many options for their children. They might also find an opportunity to take a class or two themselves.
Gary Packard, Ph.D, is vice president of the Fort Huachuca 50 and dean of the School of Applied Science and Technology, University of Arizona. Randy Groth, Ph.D, is president of the Fort Huachuca 50.