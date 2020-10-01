My name is Summer Hom, and I just joined the Sierra Vista Herald/Review as an intern reporter this fall. I’ve always had a passion for writing since I was little. When I was six-years old, I fell in love with the written expression, especially through writing notes in cursive. The power that writing possesses in conveying an idea in an articulate and comprehensive way has enamoured me ever since. Writing requires an exceptional amount of thought and articulation to compose a coherent piece. The intensity of the writing process and the artistic ability to describe various phenomenons only drew me more into the field as a hobby and later as a profession.
I wrote several short stories in my childhood and throughout high school, inspired by the historical fiction works of Jane Austin, William Shakespeare, Lucy Maud Montgomery, Christopher Gray, and Lucinda Riley. I admired how these authors seamlessly integrated the context of the period while highlighting the common human characteristics. Even though some of the characters were written well over a hundred years ago, their struggles, emotions, and perspectives still hold relevance to the feelings, obstacles and outlooks we possess as a society today. This timeless nature of their storytelling has fascinated me in their balanced composure of ambiguity and specificity.
Another reason I was drawn to writing was that I was very shy as a child. When I was younger, expressing my thoughts through speaking was challenging, because I struggled with a lisp. Through writing my thoughts, I gained the freedom to share my ideas in a way that made me feel less self-conscious about how they were presented. Writing was, and still is, the easiest way for me to express myself. Through this communication channel, I had a growing appreciation for all forms of professional writing, especially the non-fiction documentation of the press.
I have always admired the role journalists play in maintaining our democracy through accurate and articulate reporting. The human experience is highly dynamic and our influence on the surrounding environment has always fascinated me. I love documenting how we respond to the ever-changing circumstances around us, highlighting notable events and individuals who’ve made an impact in our communities. Some of my favorite areas to cover are topics surrounding education, politics, and human interest stories. Especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting timely information is critical, especially in calculating our response going forward.
Currently, I am pursuing an associates degree in journalism at Cochise College. Once I graduate in the spring of 2021, I plan to get my bachelors degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. With my degree in hand, I hope to apply for an internship at NPR and become a journalist for Arizona Public Media.
While balancing school and my work at the Herald, I have been teaching gymnastics for the past six years. When I started gymnastics at the age of five, I quickly fell in love with the feeling of flying and flipping in the air. After my career as a competitive gymnast ended, I returned to the sport to teach. Giving back to the next generation has always brought me so much joy and fulfillment. As much as I teach my students new techniques and skills, they are in turn teaching me how to be a better communicator and coach. Through this experience, I’ve always had a special place in my heart for the field of education and athletics, which are some of my favorite topics to write about.
As a Sierra Vista native, getting to report and write about the current events in Cochise County is so exciting and gratifying. I look forward to getting to hear the stories of the area and to gain more experience within the field of journalism.
Summer Hom is currently interning with the Herald/Review as a general assignment reporter. She can be reached at summer.hom@mtheraldreview.com