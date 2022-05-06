When I’m not snooping through old crime stories, or pestering Tombstone marshals, city detectives and former police chiefs about cold cases to write, part of what I do in the newsroom is compile daily arrest records from sheriff and police logs that we publish in the Herald/Review.
Our reason for publishing names of those arrested is not to try to embarrass or humiliate anyone; we don’t have a personal vendetta regarding someone who commits a misdemeanor like shoplifting, or a felony like endangerment or stalking.
Instead, we’re trying to let our readers know that there’s a hefty underbelly of crime in Cochise County ranging from petty offenses to hardcore felonies that show up in sometimes shocking detail in arrest records, especially on weekends, when it is not that uncommon to see more than 85 inmates in the Cochise County Jail.
Also, our point for publishing the names, ages and where those arrested live is for readers to take heed, keep their eyes open and be aware of what is happening around them at all times. No one needs to be a victim of crime.
While there are often arrests for aggravated assaults with deadly weapons and attempted murder, the great majority of offenses deal with domestic violence, DUIs and drug-related charges. However, there is a steady stream of arrests made for failure to appear on bench warrants — either in the first or second degree.
You absolutely don’t want to get served with a bench warrant for skipping out on a scheduled court appearance, one that you either gave a written promise to or were served with a written notice to appear.
If you think it’s just going to go away, or the courts are too busy to care about your no-show, you’re way off base — the volume of failure to appear arrests I compile every day often outscores DUIs, drug-related offenses and domestic violence charges.
Why you don’t want to blow off a required court appearance and wind up arrested on a bench warrant is this: FTA in the 2nd degree is a Class 1 misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in jail while an FTA in the 1st degree carries a more severe sentence — you can get slapped with a Class 5 felony for not showing and can be sentenced between six and 30 months in prison for first-time offenders.
There’s also an FTA charge after signing a written promise to appear, which means you’ll get hit with a Class 2 misdemeanor for not showing up to a court proceeding and are looking at a maximum sentence of four months in jail.
After you are arrested, booked and had your mugshot taken, it often becomes more expensive and difficult to make bail. You’re also in a heap more trouble — not only are you facing the original accusation you skipped out on; you’ve compounded that with the FTA charge against you.
You are now caught up in the court system, and your life is suddenly real messy.
Don’t try to skip out on a required court appearance, regardless of the charge. I really don’t want to have to write your name, your age and where you live as another FTA entry from an arrest record for everyone to read.