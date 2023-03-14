Even before the COVID-19 pandemic rendered much of our day-to-day life virtual, the importance of reliable internet access to our work and personal lives was already obvious to just about everyone. What may not be quite as obvious to everyone, however, is the profound gap in access to such services between the United States’ urban population centers and rural communities. Those who know me know that this is one topic I talk about constantly.

Still today, more than two-thirds of the residents and businesses do not have access to high-speed internet connectivity. While this often presents substantial roadblocks, rural Arizonans have always been creative. We manage to find a way to provide important services or generate economic value-adds with what we have.

