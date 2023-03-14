Even before the COVID-19 pandemic rendered much of our day-to-day life virtual, the importance of reliable internet access to our work and personal lives was already obvious to just about everyone. What may not be quite as obvious to everyone, however, is the profound gap in access to such services between the United States’ urban population centers and rural communities. Those who know me know that this is one topic I talk about constantly.
Still today, more than two-thirds of the residents and businesses do not have access to high-speed internet connectivity. While this often presents substantial roadblocks, rural Arizonans have always been creative. We manage to find a way to provide important services or generate economic value-adds with what we have.
The Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation developed a concept for an innovative rural tele-medicine incubator — and now our offices in Sierra Vista host a dedicated telehealth office that provides behavioral health services that our region had lacked for many years. With cooperation from Aerospace Arizona, a project of the AREDF, the city of Benson found a way to leverage its proximity to military installations and fantastic weather to establish a unique research facility.
The unmanned aircraft systems research and testing facility located at the Benson Municipal Airport is a uniquely valuable tool in rural Arizona’s toolbox. The presence of Class-G airspace and sunny weather that allows for nearly year-round testing makes Benson a perfect location for conducting cutting-edge aerospace and national security-related research, as well as testing for various emergency response scenarios. However, facility customers often expend significant amounts of data during their operations due to the lack of enterprise-grade fiberoptic broadband connectivity. This presents a problem for the future development of the facility.
Solving this connectivity problem is of critical importance — not only will it allow the airport to continue providing high-level services to its customer base, but it will remove a significant impediment to the facility’s role as a critical economic driver for the city of Benson. The city and Aerospace Arizona have already coordinated with national telecommunications company Lumen Technologies to develop a project concept that will solve the connectivity issue and, with the necessary funding, could be permitted and fully constructed in approximately four months. Lumen is one of the nation’s largest public internet service providers and already has constructed nearly 30,000 fiber route miles across Arizona.
The project calls for the construction of a 5-mile fiberoptic broadband route extending north along Ocotillo Road from Direct Drive to Aviation Drive, and then west along Aviation Drive to the airport. The route will not only provide the UAS facility and its customers with top-notch internet connectivity, but also allow anticipated future residential and commercial growth along the corridor to benefit from the existence of reliable, high-speed broadband access. This would be an absolute game-changer, not only for Benson and rural Cochise County, but for aerospace industry and the state of Arizona more broadly.
However, along with unreliable internet connectivity, rural communities like Benson lack ample funding sources to move projects like these forward. Fortunately, in recent years the federal government has placed significant emphasis on improving broadband infrastructure in America’s rural communities. Thanks to the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, more than $65 billion will be spent to ensure all Americans have access to affordable, reliable internet service.
Many programs funded with these monies are specifically targeted toward rural communities and enabling them to expand economic development opportunities. I am confident that the Benson Airport project will be well-received in Washington, D.C., due to its important nexus with emergency planning and national security preparedness.
It is too often easier for leaders in Arizona and Washington to ignore the needs of rural Arizona rather than expend the considerable time and resources necessary to address the issues. However, it is absolutely vital to understand that our economy is like a body, which must be looked at holistically. The body as a whole is not well if the heart is not working at the highest possible capacity. Rural communities are the heart of America — what they grow, build and create sustains our country’s economy and will continue to do so into the future. We must ensure that they have the necessary resources to service their communities and set the course for their future growth.