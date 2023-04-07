Like physical health, mental health is important throughout the lifespan. It continuously affects how we think, feel, and act. It also plays an important role in our physical and social well-being.

Many factors can impact our mental health, including early adverse life experiences, experiences related to chronic medical conditions, biological factors, feelings of loneliness or isolation, and various life stressors (like financial hardship). Mental health conditions are very common with more than half of Americans diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. Anxiety disorders, bipolar disorders, and depression are some of the most common.

