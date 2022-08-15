Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Members of a task force appointed and approved by Cochise County officials are charged with making a recommendation on whether to form a jail district.

The committee met for the first time Friday, August 5, and is expected to meet no less than six more times into October. Each of the meetings will offer information on the current issues surrounding the existing jail, including presentations from the Sheriff’s department, consultants who are expected to outline financial and building concerns, along with others who will explain all that is involved in forming a jail district.

Tags