Members of a task force appointed and approved by Cochise County officials are charged with making a recommendation on whether to form a jail district.
The committee met for the first time Friday, August 5, and is expected to meet no less than six more times into October. Each of the meetings will offer information on the current issues surrounding the existing jail, including presentations from the Sheriff’s department, consultants who are expected to outline financial and building concerns, along with others who will explain all that is involved in forming a jail district.
Members of the committee carry impressive credentials and represent “old school” influencers in their respective communities. Unlike modern-day personalities who promote ideas and products on YouTube, committee members are accessible fellow citizens who have volunteered to contemplate and make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors on the formation of this special taxing district.
You are encouraged to reach out to these community members with your questions, concerns, or ideas on this issue. The roster includes council members, a former Sheriff, a retired Judge, and others with experience in health care, state government service, law enforcement and other professions.
To make sure the committee stays on topic, doesn’t vary from its public agenda, and to protect the integrity of the proceedings, task force meetings are attended by no less than two attorneys. This includes County Administrator Richard Karwaczka, and a counselor from the civil side of the county attorney’s office.
Despite all of this representation and deliberation, it is you, the voting public, who will ultimately decide the fate of this question. Committee members will voice their opinion on whether to recommend the formation of a jail district to the Board of Supervisors. Board members will then decide whether to schedule a special election, limited to a referendum on forming the district.
If the process carries through to a referendum — which is essentially a “yes” or “no” vote — it is expected a special election would be held in May, 2023.
Follow these proceedings and don’t be shy about expressing your opinion. The Herald/Review has graciously agreed to publish these “editorials,” reporting on the bi-weekly meetings of the task force, without compromising discussions that are held in closed session.
If you know a member of the committee, reach out with your question or concern. Or, if you prefer, send your comments to epetermann1@gmail.com.
Eric Petermann is a member of the Cochise County Jail District Committee.