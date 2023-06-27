On May 1, the Legacy Foundation held a 10-year anniversary open house, Celebrating 10 Years of Giving. During the past decade, over $20 million has been invested into Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties through Legacy Foundation grants and donations. The work done by the Legacy Foundation builds relationships across the counties with nonprofit organizations, community members, government entities and local businesses.
The Celebrating 10-Years of Giving open house was held in Sierra Vista, which is quite a distance for people to travel to from other parts of the county. So, in order to reach other communities in Cochise County, the foundation hit the road and took the celebration to Willcox, Benson, Bisbee and Douglas.
Promoted as Community Conversations, the public in each community was invited to join the Legacy Foundation staff and board for an evening of food, fun and conversation. Each gathering offered food catered by a local caterer, raffle prizes and a gift basket. A presentation about the Legacy Foundation by its CEO, Margaret Hepburn, was followed by a series of questions and discussion. In every town a sense of pride was felt from the community members as they talked about what their community has to offer and what would make their community an even better place to live.
Each community was asked to respond to the following questions:
Do you think you live in a healthy community?
In one word, how would you describe your community?
What are the biggest health care challenges in your community?
What one thing would have the greatest health impact in your community?
Other thoughts on how the Legacy Foundation might help your community?
Attendees described their specific community in Cochise County with words like collaborative, charitable, beautiful, caring, hopeful, diverse, vibrant, historical and spirited.
Common challenges included concerns about health care and mental health resources, transportation, seniors living in isolation, the need for inter-generational activities and mentoring, and lack of support groups.
Each community had its own ideas about what one thing would have the greatest health impact, as well as thoughts about how the Legacy Foundation might help the community. The Philanthropy Committee of the Legacy Foundation will review and discuss the comments from all of the Community Conversations and then determine the next steps the Legacy Foundation should take. Future conversations are being discussed in each of the communities.
Cochise County is a richly diverse area with amazing people who care about their communities. The Legacy Foundation board and staff were honored to be warmly welcomed in each community and look forward to continuing the conversations.
Submitted by the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona.