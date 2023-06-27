On May 1, the Legacy Foundation held a 10-year anniversary open house, Celebrating 10 Years of Giving. During the past decade, over $20 million has been invested into Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties through Legacy Foundation grants and donations. The work done by the Legacy Foundation builds relationships across the counties with nonprofit organizations, community members, government entities and local businesses.

The Celebrating 10-Years of Giving open house was held in Sierra Vista, which is quite a distance for people to travel to from other parts of the county. So, in order to reach other communities in Cochise County, the foundation hit the road and took the celebration to Willcox, Benson, Bisbee and Douglas.

