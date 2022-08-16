Fort Huachuca is focused on the Army modernization effort, which shifted our focus from counter-insurgency to engaging in large-scale combat operations against peer and near-peer threats.
In today’s complex environment, we must train how we fight and it’s our job to prepare intelligence soldiers for a complex battlefield that is contested and congested. With that comes change, as we have seen time and time again throughout the course of military history.
In our own history, Fort Huachuca has undergone numerous changes as technology has advanced, from a horse cavalry outpost, to motorized and mechanized, to the collection of electronic signals and unmanned aircraft. Keeping pace with technology is a vital part of protecting our freedoms and Fort Huachuca has and will continue to play a critical role in developing, testing and training those modern technologies.
Like the horse cavalry and signal vans, the tools our soldiers used successfully in past conflicts are no longer practical as we prepare to defend our nation against peer and near-peer threats. War and how we prepare to fight is changing, as we have seen in the Ukraine and with the threats to Taiwan, so the ongoing modernization effort is vital to leveraging new and emerging technologies to ensure we can defend our freedom.
Much has changed in the world since Fort Huachuca’s establishment in 1877. Modern military capabilities must be able to shoot further, leverage artificial intelligence and operate within the unseen electro-magnetic spectrum so we can see our enemy first in order to gain military advantage.
Modernization work at Fort Huachuca is vital to our national defense. To ensure new capabilities are effective, they must be vigorously tested to guarantee they support our ability to achieve victory in modern war. As these new capabilities arrive in the force, commanders and their soldiers will require ranges to support critical training.
Fort Huachuca is one of several bases in the nation designated a major range test facility, with a mission is to actively test new capabilities. As the Army modernizes, we are seeing new requirements to support that modernization through testing. Our location and altitude are advantageous for testing electronic emitting capabilities, along with our “special use” airspace. The beautiful valley we live in creates a natural boundary that shields us from significant electronic “noise” from population centers like Tucson, which allows us to accomplish the important test mission we provide the Army and joint services. The same environment that supports this testing also allows Fort Huachuca to inform the Army on modern peer-informed targets and ranges on which soldiers will train with emerging modernized equipment.
Horse Cavalry was key in securing the West, the telegraph and railroad greatly increased the Cavalry’s ability to react to threats and be more effective. As our Army leveraged those technological changes to become better prepared to meet the 19th century missions, so must our Army change today to keep pace with our adversaries who would threaten our freedoms and way of life. Fort Huachuca sits at the forefront of this modernization, enabling us to fight and win on any future battlefield.
Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale is the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general