On the 10th of October, the Army released a new edition of its capstone doctrine, Field Manual 3-0: Operations (a.k.a. FM 3-0). FM 3-0 is the heart of how the Army operates. While the Army has been steadily shifting towards modernized capabilities, this updated doctrine officially institutionalizes the Army’s focus on large-scale combat operations, peer and near-peer threats, and multi-domain operations. In an address by the Army Chief of Staff at the Association of the United States Army annual conference in Washington, D.C., which I attended earlier this month, Gen. James McConville said, “[FM 3-0] recognizes that the Army will be tested in every domain—in air, land, sea, space and cyber—and that the future Army must prepare to fight in multiple domains at once.” So, what does this mean for Fort Huachuca and the Army’s Intelligence Corps?
We are continuing to modernize the Army’s Intelligence capabilities, doctrine, and training nested within the broader Army doctrine. Modernization is a “team sport” and requires multiple Army and Joint Force entities, as well as research and development contributions of our outstanding partners in industry, academia, and the tech sector. For example, our partnership with the University of Arizona advances the study and innovation of scientific disciplines to address the critical challenges of our National security, establishes a community of action, and fosters a collaborative environment to exchange information, concepts, and best practices to facilitate the greatest modernization effort our Nation has undertaken in over 40 years.
The evolution of cyberspace and the information environment create added challenges. Intelligence professionals must be prepared and equipped to identify and target enemies in all domains simultaneously. The intelligence process is crucial in helping commanders and decisionmakers develop an in-depth understanding of relevant aspects of the operational environment and the threat during both combat operations and peacetime. That is why Fort Huachuca trains Soldiers to produce exceptional intelligence for all domains, to include the information environment and cyberspace. Soldiers learn to leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other state-of-the-art technologies to enhance their own analytical abilities.
Of course, none of this is possible without the Army’s most precious resource—its people. The Army is currently in a war for talent due to nationwide military recruitment and retention challenges. But for anyone interested in military service, I would submit to you that now is a very exciting time to join. The Army is increasing opportunities to serve without sacrificing quality across the force, and new Soldiers become part of an organization at the forefront of modernization. Through Army service, Soldiers can contribute their individual passions and interests to something greater than themselves while improving who they will become. At Fort Huachuca, we support and collaborate with local recruiting efforts to benefit the Military Intelligence Corps and the Army as a whole. We also focus on taking care of people and ensuring quality of life here at “The Edge of the Frontier” to ensure that our all-volunteer force remains ready and resilient. We are all in this together!
FM 3-0’s release is not a sudden change or breakthrough, but rather a milestone in the continuous evolution of the Army as we strive to maintain our excellence throughout the range of military operations—from competition, to crisis, and armed conflict. At Fort Huachuca, we have already begun to implement the updated concepts into our training and modernization efforts to prepare our Army’s Military Intelligence Corps for the challenges our Nation faces today and on the future battlefield.
Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale is the commanding general at Fort Huachuca and U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.