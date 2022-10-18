On the 10th of October, the Army released a new edition of its capstone doctrine, Field Manual 3-0: Operations (a.k.a. FM 3-0). FM 3-0 is the heart of how the Army operates. While the Army has been steadily shifting towards modernized capabilities, this updated doctrine officially institutionalizes the Army’s focus on large-scale combat operations, peer and near-peer threats, and multi-domain operations. In an address by the Army Chief of Staff at the Association of the United States Army annual conference in Washington, D.C., which I attended earlier this month, Gen. James McConville said, “[FM 3-0] recognizes that the Army will be tested in every domain—in air, land, sea, space and cyber—and that the future Army must prepare to fight in multiple domains at once.” So, what does this mean for Fort Huachuca and the Army’s Intelligence Corps?

We are continuing to modernize the Army’s Intelligence capabilities, doctrine, and training nested within the broader Army doctrine. Modernization is a “team sport” and requires multiple Army and Joint Force entities, as well as research and development contributions of our outstanding partners in industry, academia, and the tech sector. For example, our partnership with the University of Arizona advances the study and innovation of scientific disciplines to address the critical challenges of our National security, establishes a community of action, and fosters a collaborative environment to exchange information, concepts, and best practices to facilitate the greatest modernization effort our Nation has undertaken in over 40 years.

