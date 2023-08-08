Most of what Rep. Gail Griffin states in the op-ed published in Sunday’s Herald/Review on rural groundwater usage are blatant lies. The real reason she hasn’t allowed even one public hearing on the multiple water bills that have been introduced is that she cannot publicly defend her policy positions during public debate and discussion. It’s easier for her to never let the bills see the light of day.
Having been a part of the growing rural Arizona advocacy on this statewide topic, it is incredibly disappointing to see Rep. Griffin resort to false statements and scare tactics in an attempt to diminish efforts to protect Arizona’s rural residents from the exploitation of their finite and non-renewable rural groundwater resources.
What is clear in her op-ed is that she has not read the legislation she claims to oppose, and had she scheduled a hearing to discuss the legislation many of her fears and false assumptions could have been corrected.
Ms. Griffin spent this entire past legislative session looking for a solution to homeowners from Rio Verde not having access to water; meanwhile in rural communities all over this state, individuals’ wells are running dry as their groundwater table lowers due to excessive and unsustainable water pumping. She’ll work to resolve an issue for wealthy individuals north of Scottsdale while ignoring the cries of us regular folks from rural Arizona, including within her own district in Cochise County.
As other states and foreign countries have already moved to regulate their precious groundwater resources, corporations from those areas (California, Saudi Arabia, UAE and elsewhere) move to unregulated environments like rural Arizona to exploit our precious rural groundwater resources and put our rural residents at risk of future public health crises.
Ms. Griffin erroneously says in her op-ed that rural groundwater protections will lead to water markets and speculation to the highest bidder. That is false. Coincidentally, Rep. Griffin has actually opposed legislation put forward by our Colorado River communities that would directly stop speculative water markets created by East Coast hedge funds seeking to exploit our Colorado River communities’ finite water resources and transfer them to central Arizona communities like Queen Creek at our Colorado River communities’ expense.
No, Rep. Griffin is not rural Arizona’s ally on the subject of water. We need state legislators with both a heart and a backbone who are going to actually stand up for rural Arizonans and our need to protect our finite rural groundwater resources — not advocate for monied special interests like Griffin continues to do.
Let’s walk through some simple myths and facts:
Myth: As few as two individuals could establish a Local Groundwater Stewardship Area, the most recent iteration of groundwater protections.
Fact: The creation of an LGSA is only warranted based upon the aquifer health and will ultimately be determined by hydrologists and experts at the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
Myth: Local Groundwater Stewardship Areas are irreversible.
Fact: Once established they must be reviewed every 10 years to see if the aquifer data requires a continuation, and if the data does not support a continuation, it would be dissolved.
Myth: Members of an LGSA would be appointed by the governor.
Fact: In order to achieve a non-partisan council, members of both parties in the Legislature as well as a county board of supervisors would name members to the council.
Myth: Individual properties could be singled out.
Fact: While regulation would generally follow the boundaries of a groundwater basin or subbasin, there are extremely large basins such as in Northern Arizona where a portion of the basin could be regulated ONLY if the boundaries track natural geological boundaries.
Fact: There is no provision in proposed legislation that would allow for new taxing authorities under proposed groundwater legislation. Ms. Griffin knows this as we have provided that feedback directly and we have offered to include language that specifically indicates no new authorization for taxing authority. She continues to exploit this false talking point.
Myth: The governor would control $50 million to give to nonprofits or tribes.
Fact: The governor has NO control over any monies allocated to LGSA. Those funds would be allocated by a local LGSA council and must be approved by ADWR as a step to meeting the goal of protecting the aquifer.
Myth: Groundwater control districts would be forever.
Fact: See myth/fact 2 above.
Myth: These bills would open the door to water markets where water would be sold to the highest bidder.
Fact: Currently rural aquifers are exposed to the person/entity with the most resources to drill the deepest wells and the most wells. Right now it’s completely legal to make surrounding wells go dry. Under an LGSA the water supply for local residents and businesses alike would be protected from exploitation and commoditization by foreign and out-of-state companies that seek to water mine in our rural areas no matter who it harms.
I am thankful that experts from across Arizona have come together to work on the Rural Groundwater Committee, and that they will be releasing real recommendations for the Arizona Legislature to enact to support rural Arizonans throughout our state.