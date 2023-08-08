Most of what Rep. Gail Griffin states in the op-ed published in Sunday’s Herald/Review on rural groundwater usage are blatant lies. The real reason she hasn’t allowed even one public hearing on the multiple water bills that have been introduced is that she cannot publicly defend her policy positions during public debate and discussion. It’s easier for her to never let the bills see the light of day.

Having been a part of the growing rural Arizona advocacy on this statewide topic, it is incredibly disappointing to see Rep. Griffin resort to false statements and scare tactics in an attempt to diminish efforts to protect Arizona’s rural residents from the exploitation of their finite and non-renewable rural groundwater resources.

Travis Lingenfelter is a member of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

