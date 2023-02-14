A recent Herald/Review article (Local water authorities talk groundwater management strategies, Emily Ellis, Feb. 6, 2023) offered insightful comments about groundwater management in Arizona, particularly in rural areas including the upper San Pedro River region of Cochise County.

Emily highlighted Gov. Hobb’s comments to the Legislature about the need to protect groundwater supplies in the state’s rural communities and Holly Richter and Mark Apel provided important perspectives on the need for local input in rural areas, the need to address the hydrologic connection between groundwater and surface water rights, and the value of aquifer recharge adjacent to streams.

