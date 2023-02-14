A recent Herald/Review article (Local water authorities talk groundwater management strategies, Emily Ellis, Feb. 6, 2023) offered insightful comments about groundwater management in Arizona, particularly in rural areas including the upper San Pedro River region of Cochise County.
Emily highlighted Gov. Hobb’s comments to the Legislature about the need to protect groundwater supplies in the state’s rural communities and Holly Richter and Mark Apel provided important perspectives on the need for local input in rural areas, the need to address the hydrologic connection between groundwater and surface water rights, and the value of aquifer recharge adjacent to streams.
As a water resource manager who has worked on complex water resource issues throughout my career, I have followed the efforts by municipal, county, federal, and non-governmental organizations to attempt to sustain the San Pedro River while at the same time providing for sound, sustainable, economic development in the region. The work being done by Cochise County through the Cochise County Recharge Network and the commitment of the upper San Pedro area communities are critical to sustaining the river. From my perspective this type of collaboration and common commitment is critical to a long-term, sustainable regional water plan.
However, as has been clearly shown from studies by the Bureau of Reclamation and hydrologists working for the regional stakeholders, there is, unfortunately, simply not enough water locally to sustain both the river and a growing regional economy. As a result, there continues to be litigation and controversy over how to sustain the river and provide for a sustainable economy.
Holly and Mark have it right — capturing rainfall to recharge near the river is the right approach. However, relying on what’s available locally is not going to cut in the long term. Local solutions are always preferred, until local resources are not adequate to solve the problem, and litigation and controversy continue. It has been my experience that resolving challenging water supply conflicts sometimes involves ideas and creative solutions, and resources, that go beyond the local area.
The town of Payson found itself in a similar situation in the early 2000s when it tried to resolve its challenging water supply problem locally by drilling for groundwater on adjacent national forest lands — and came up empty. Payson’s solution included a supply from beyond its local area. In 2004, the town, working with the Salt River Project and with Sen. Jon Kyl, solved their issue through federal legislation that established an allocation of water from C.C. Cragin Reservoir. The reservoir, located outside Payson’s regional area, is currently the principal water supply used by the town and has spurred its continued growth and prosperity.
I have spent the better part of my 35-year career working on complex water resource matters that are similar to those that exist in the upper San Pedro River region. From my experience, successfully resolving challenging federal and local water rights conflicts, like those for the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista, requires ideas and input, and resources, from outside the local area.
The citizens of Sierra Vista and surrounding communities deserve a sustainable economy that offers good paying jobs and an ever-improving quality of life. While it might seem a very tall mountain to climb, your communities have already begun the foundational work. As your region begins to address its long-term water needs, input and ideas, and importantly, water, from outside the local area will be your ticket to the solution.
Dave Roberts is long-time water resource manager, former water resource executive at Salt River Project, and now a water strategy consultant. He has spent more than 35 years successfully resolving complex water resource matters involving local, state, non-governmental and federal stakeholders. He can be reached at 602-818-7747 or via email at dcrgoth2o@gmail.com.