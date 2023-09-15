The Grand Canyon

 AP file photo

The uppermost switchback on the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park is 8 feet wide. Yet the last time I hiked out, I was stymied by a group of young hikers walking down shoulder to shoulder, tapping on their phones. 

Even when I said, “Ahem, excuse me,” I was unceremoniously nudged out of the way — not on the cliff side, but still.