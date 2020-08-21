To vote? Or not to vote? That is the question. Asked every even-numbered year.
Strangely, to me, there is a large contingent among my friends who oppose voting. Oppose it!
“Don’t vote,” some say, “it just encourages them.”
Some others say they refuse to endorse the choosing of a master.
Still others claim voting is just a waste of time, since the establishment will put into power whom it wants, and the apparent democracy is just a sham.
One final group won’t even register. They fear being called for jury duty. The answer to them is the easiest: Sorry, folks, but jury pools are now called from lists of driving license holders and from the tax rolls. So you might as well register and vote to show your anger at that violation of the 13th Amendment.
To those who sneer at us voters as helping select “a master,” I say this: No, the candidates I vote for are the ones who will, in office, work to repeal oppressive laws and restrictive regulations.
The ones who just won’t listen to reason believe strongly, and wrongly, that voting is some kind of sin, that staying home somehow sends a message to politicians.
It does: And the politicians read that message as “Hee-hee. We can do what we want because there is no opposition.”
I tell ’em and tell ’em, When the good people stay away from the polls, it takes only one or two bad guys in each precinct to put into or keep in office another bad guy.
The bad guys, the lusters for power, will always turn out, and always run for office. And always use and misuse that office.
So does and will voting help?
Maybe it hasn’t. Yet. But it can. All it takes is sufficient people crying “enough!” and demanding obedience to the Constitution and respect for individual rights.
And, perhaps most important, it takes people to refuse accepting an alleged “lesser evil,” instead demanding candidates who are not evil.
United Statesians are beset with a serious problem in that we are told, by the mainstream media and the government schools, that ours is “a two-party system.”
Actually the Founders didn’t want us to have any parties; but parties naturally evolved as organizations to make campaigning easier and more efficacious. Freedom of association means we cannot legally abolish political parties.
Instead, we should encourage more parties. Besides the two old parties, we have the Green and Libertarian parties nationally, and many states have other independent parties.
Naturally, politicians of the two old parties fight as hard as they can to keep competition off the ballot (and out of debates), and the people need to rise in righteous wrath to demnd ballot access so we get more choices, including independent candidates.
Then, to make the system work even better, we need Ranked Choice or Instant Runoff voting.
That way, the voter can express his genuine choice, state whom he is for, rather than whom he opposes, and that voter can pick a candidate whose belief system aligns with the voter’s. And the voter is no longer pressured to choose that alleged “lesser evil.”
Ask your legislative candidate: Do you support Ranked Choice or Instant Runoff voting? How about easier ballot access for new parties and independents?
And if that candidate does not enthusiastically endorse both, you should realize that candidate is not a friend of the people. And is not your ally.
Michael F.S.W. Morrison is a free-lance editor and publisher, and author of the soon coming World-Famous Jokes. His e-mail is editormichael@zoho.com