There are a lot of Propositions on the ballot this year. I would like to draw your attention to Bisbee’s Prop 421.
A yes vote will not increase the Bisbee city sales tax rate. The 3.5% rate has been in place for eight years with 1% of that dedicated to street and infrastructure improvements. A yes vote will allow the continued use of 1% of the sales taxes to fund street and infrastructure improvements as it has in the past and allow some of it to help pay the city’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System obligations.
The mayor and council are asking for a yes vote for continuing the same rate because:
The basic infrastructure of the city, including the streets, walls, drainage ways, sidewalks and other improvements, are in many cases more than 100 years old and are in need of substantial maintenance, repair or replacement. Unfortunately these needs cannot be met with Bisbee’s reduced share of State Highway User Revenue Funds that are used for these purposes.
Despite grants and other sources of financial assistance, it is clear that the city will have to assume much of these expenses from its own tax base. Without this funding our infrastructure will deteriorate.
The importance of maintaining our current level of fire, EMS response and police services requires us to also meet our state-mandated payments to the PSPRS. The city will be better able to continue to provide the same levels of services only if this revenue is available to help meet our retirement funding obligations.
Continued funding of the current 1% will provide a clean and safe community that is nurturing and attractive to our residents, businesses and to our visitors. The burden of funding these services will not just be paid for by residents but also by people outside the city as they purchase things while enjoying our town.
I have been asked, why did we not state the exact percentage amount that will go to streets or retirement debt? I gave it a lot of thought and here is why I supported not to do just that. Over the next two to three years we are committed to doing a 50/50 split and have publicly stated so. The approximate $400,000 (one-half of the 1%) will be put into a set-aside contingency reserve fund for PSPRS until we have about $1 million. This rainy day fund, so to speak, will be there if any unfunded liability reappears. Last year the PSPRS fund returned over 22%, this year, with current market conditions, probably not. The retirement actuaries smooth out the rates over a five-year period so there are not large increases or decreases in these rates every year, but rather small adjustments that the city is obligated to pay.
However, if there were to be a string of several years of bad returns, the unfunded liability could grow again due to a variance from actuarial estimates. That dedicated reserve fund would be used to immediately pay off any liability so we don't get back into an unfunded liability position again. When the system does well, as it has since the complete change in its board of directors and financial advisors just four years ago, we will not need to continue to put money into this reserve fund. Instead, more of the 1% could be used for infrastructure projects, or if not needed there, we could use some to pay the bond off early. Like Tombstone Canyon and Bisbee Road (both were million-dollar projects), if the council decides during budget time more is needed for a big project or just roads in general, then it would have that ability.
If we were to lock in the amount to each of the two purposes, any flexibility would be mute and for 25 years future elected officials could not make the best decision needed for that year.
We cannot predict the future, we must allow some local control with faith that your city manager, finance director and mayor and council will listen to the public and do what is best for the current conditions. This rate will sunset in 2048 or when our PSPRS bond is paid in full, whichever occurs first.
Please vote in favor of Prop 421 so that your city can continue to provide the level of services needed to stay safe and to enjoy Bisbee’s quality of life.