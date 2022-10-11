Budge

Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge

There are a lot of Propositions on the ballot this year. I would like to draw your attention to Bisbee’s Prop 421.

A yes vote will not increase the Bisbee city sales tax rate. The 3.5% rate has been in place for eight years with 1% of that dedicated to street and infrastructure improvements. A yes vote will allow the continued use of 1% of the sales taxes to fund street and infrastructure improvements as it has in the past and allow some of it to help pay the city’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System  obligations.

