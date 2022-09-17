To date, several articles focusing on the founding and early years of Fort Huachuca have been presented. One final article on modern times will be presented to end the historical chronology.
In the interim, I want to present several informational articles highlighting a few of the community’s assets that are nearly always considered by the Department of Defense when making realignment, closure and new mission considerations.
While there are many aspects to consider, the six more important items, and the ones that we as a community are always having to address are medical, housing, education, retail, water and human resources. The first to be presented in this round of articles is about the relationship between the regional medical center and Fort Huachuca.
Canyon Vista Medical Center’s mission is simple: “Making Communities Healthier.” And of course, the largest community in Cochise County is Fort Huachuca. Since opening CVMC in 2015, the hospital has worked to partner and support the Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center team and the soldiers on Fort Huachuca.
“CVMC has worked closely with RWBAHC to provide high quality medical care not available on Fort Huachuca,” according to Lt. Col. Brent Hayward, deputy commander for administration at RWBAHC. “Specifically, CVMC offers the most proximal emergency medical department that responds to the needs of soldiers and civilians on Fort Huachuca.”
What is more, the very design of the CVMC’s Emergency Medical Department was planned with the Army in mind and to serve all of the region’s communities.
The ED is a 24/7 operation designed to serve all community members. The ER has 22 beds and two trauma bays that can serve as operating rooms in an emergency. Often times people ask why patients are seated in the halls rather than in exam rooms. This could be for several reasons, but the most common reason is that all of the rooms are in use. Being in the hall is not a detriment because it allows for greater observation of patients in a confined area while others are being treated. Regardless of the reason, patients are being treated whether in a room, hallway or reception area.
“While a patient’s care may start at a health clinic, in the field with EMS providers or in another facility, care often ends up at CVMC,” according to CVMC CEO Shaun Phillips. “We maintain the only Level III Trauma Program in the county, which is supported by our team of general and orthopedic surgeons who are always available to provide quality care to every member of the community. As the only 24/7 operating room and intensive care facility in the county, CVMC is uniquely positioned to provide the much-needed care to all the residents of Southeastern Arizona.”
Just recently, CVMC received a four-star rating from Medicare and Medicaid for patient safety and quality, which includes ER visits and inpatient stays. The CVMC patient quality journey has improved since its founding in 2015 and has continued to improve from a two-star rating two years ago to the four-star rating received this year.
“CVMC also provides a full complement of specialty care services that if not offered, would require patients to go without care or have to travel a greater distance elsewhere to receive proper medical care,” Hayward said. “We are looking forward to our continued partnership with CVMC and collectively appreciate what the hospital does to help care for our soldiers and civilians!”
Another specialty care service CVMC offers for our community, which includes Fort Huachuca, is behavioral health. CVMC maintains a 19-bed adult inpatient behavioral health unit. Dr. Merle Martin, a former Navy service member and psychiatrist, has experience with service members and civilians. He understands the sights and sounds a soldier may encounter and the impact it has on a person’s mental health.
The team of experienced professionals includes psychiatric providers, nurses, technicians, and social services. The impatient unit offers 24-hour care using a multidisciplinary approach to treatment that includes mental health education and therapeutic group activities.
This existing relationship between CVMC and RWBAHC is not solely about supporting soldiers and the Army with current services, it is also about finding new ways to build on our existing partnership and continue to expand the medical services provided, both in terms of enhanced specialties and in the number of professional medical personnel.
“From rotating the RWBAHC staff to CVMC for academic rotations or sending CVMC providers to RWBAHC to offer care closer to the soldiers and their families, we continue to work with both the garrison command and the health clinic command to build closer relationships with the Army,” Phillips said.
Moreover, by working together in this fashion, RWBAHC and CVMC are making our Army and support communities healthier.
The Fort Huachuca 50 personally thanks Shaun Phillips, chief executive officer, Canyon Vista Medical Center and Lt. Col. Brent Hayward, deputy commander for administration at Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center. for providing the information to make this article possible.