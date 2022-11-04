To the editor:

I have always supported different views about government, etc. Elections, however, have become phony, lie ridden ads financed by PACS. Our "Republican" candidate for governor actually made a joke about Mr. Pelosi being attacked and it generated laughing in the attendees. Ms. Lake also is an election denier and will only accept our state results if she wins??? The conservative candidate for senator dislikes women's control over their own health. He also wants to privatize Social Security supposedly. Am I to believe his supporters out there are willing to give up the basic retirement program YOU HAVE PAID into?

