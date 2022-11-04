I have always supported different views about government, etc. Elections, however, have become phony, lie ridden ads financed by PACS. Our "Republican" candidate for governor actually made a joke about Mr. Pelosi being attacked and it generated laughing in the attendees. Ms. Lake also is an election denier and will only accept our state results if she wins??? The conservative candidate for senator dislikes women's control over their own health. He also wants to privatize Social Security supposedly. Am I to believe his supporters out there are willing to give up the basic retirement program YOU HAVE PAID into?
And you think these candidates will provide you security? Have citizens who agree with this studied any history or current geopolitical happenings??? Do you truly wish to facilitate governing by non-supporters of democratic republic you have benefitted from (even if you think you have not!) Would you have enjoyed living in NAZI Germany?? Hungary? Syria? Iran? Russia? If so, I believe you should consider a change of citizenship, but leave our country intact.
I am sorry, but I cannot accept that you have that much hate and fear (of what?) in your lives to consider electing these dangerous puppets. PLEASE think very hard before you choose! And don't laugh at the acts of violence we seem to embrace as normal these days!