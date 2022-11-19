Relax, Americans. We made our way through another election … perhaps. We know for certain the final results won’t be known until after the Georgia runoff election for the U.S. Senate on Dec. 6, and the possibility of lawsuits questioning the validity of the voting tabulation seem quite likely. Then there is the looming recount in the Arizona attorney general race that won’t happen until next month.

However, basically, it’s over. The non-stop political ads are gone. The signs cluttering the landscape on roads and highways should be disappearing soon. One constant remains, though, as it has since the earliest days of the union: The process has a history of consternation.

