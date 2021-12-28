Cochise County Community Members:
I began my public health career in 1999, and since then I’ve dedicated my life to the science of preventing diseases and improving the health of communities through policy, systems and environmental change. While I have trained for responding to a pandemic, never in my wildest dreams could I have prepared for what COVID-19 has thrown at all of us.
Our mission as public health professionals is to foster an exceptional quality of life by advocating for a community-centered culture of health. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Cochise Health and Social Services has worked tirelessly in providing you with the important information and resources needed to remain safe from the COVID-19 virus. Together, with the help of our local partners, we’ve managed to provide our community with tools and resources to combat the spread of the virus, including testing and effective COVID-19 vaccines. Over the course of this year, we’ve seen data show that mask-wearing helps slow the spread of the virus and vaccines greatly reduce the chances of getting severely ill and being hospitalized from the virus.
Cochise County has lost 459 loved ones since the beginning of the pandemic. Just in the last six months, we have lost 168 family members to COVID-19. That means 37% of all the COVID-19-related deaths in our county have occurred since the vaccine became available.
I understand it’s hard to find cheer this season when so many families are grieving a loved one. We are all tired of living life in a pandemic, tired of hearing about vaccines and tired of constant negative news about new strains. Being tired, though, is not a measure we can use to declare the pandemic is over. Our hospitals are still struggling through the reality of the virus. Emergency rooms are at capacity with ill patients, community members are expecting long wait times to be seen and hospital staff are low on resources. Our local hospitals and emergency teams are doing everything they can to manage the crisis. I ask our tired community to help by taking the following precautions.
Wear a high-quality mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands often and avoid indoor crowded spaces.
Get vaccinated and boosted. With each new variant, our bodies and science must keep up with the changes. Getting the vaccine gives us the best chance of staying well protected and out of the hospital.
If you are feeling sick or are dealing with chronic conditions, contact your primary care provider or local urgent care to determine appropriate care.
Stay home if you are sick or are experiencing symptoms, to avoid exposing others.
If you test positive for COVID-19, immediately contact your PCP to discuss available treatments and eligibility.
If you are experiencing a true medical emergency, seek immediate care. Your hospitals and emergency providers are still here for you!
Every one of us has a significant role to play in keeping our community safe this season and beyond.
Learn more about COVID-19 in Cochise County at www.cochise.az.gov/826/COVID-19-Information and www.facebook.com/CochisePublicHealth.