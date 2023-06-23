We are fortunate to have a recertified Level 3 Trauma Center at Canyon Vista Medial Center, one of seven Level 3 centers in Arizona.
Under the leadership of Dr. Roland Haj, general surgeon and medical director for the Trauma Center, and Jessica Jackson, former flight and ER nurse who is the Trauma/Stroke Program coordinator, the recertification will last for three years.
When he was telling me about their accomplishment, a lot of pride was displayed by CEO Shaun Phillips.
He said, “I am so proud of our recent recertification for our Level 3 trauma program here at Canyon Vista Medical Center. Our ability to manage traumatic injuries truly helps us live our mission of making communities healthier in not only greater Sierra Vista, but also as being a crucial backstop for surgical care for smaller hospitals in Cochise County.
"Many thanks to Dr. Roland Haj, Jessica Jackson and our entire team for building such a high-quality program.”
Recently I had an opportunity to talk with Haj and Jackson. Their concern for the people of Sierra Vista and Cochise County blossomed forth as they explained trauma centers in general and CVMC’s in particular.
Haj told me: “A Level 3 trauma designation means that we are held to a higher standard. It also means we are constantly evaluating patient outcomes, trauma processes and working to improve and train our staff.”
Jackson’s perspective was quite similar.
“Having and maintaining our Level 3 trauma designation holds the providers and clinicians at Canyon Vista Medical Center to a higher standard as we must maintain certain requirements in order to be designated by the state as a trauma center.”
While there are five levels of trauma care, Arizona uses three — 1, 3 and 4 — because of the similarities.
There is a difference between a trauma center and an emergency room. As Jackson pointed out, having a trauma center designation requires a higher designation of care for patients than does an emergency room. For example, one requirement is to have a surgeon and an operating room available 24/7.
There is a community benefit to having a trauma center, as shown by CVMC statistics.
Last year there were more than 400 trauma incidents at CVMC, and it is at 250 incidents now.
By CVMC being networked, patients are stabilized and transferred rapidly.
To become a trauma center, a hospital has to meet several requirements, depending on the level being sought. Some requirements to be designated a Level 3 are surgeons available within 30 minutes at bedside, continuing trauma education for the hospital’s clinicians and availability and ability to administer large amounts of blood products to stabilize patients.
A frequent question asked is are there any Level 2 trauma centers in Arizona. The answer is no. Requirements to be a Level 1 or Level 2 centers are very close, and it’s not practical to seek a Level 2 designation.
Another question is who funds trauma centers. Patient volumes are the prime funding source, and this seems to be totally inappropriate. There should be some kind of government funding for trauma centers since they serve more than just a local community.
One thing I wondered about was whether CVMC would ever become a Level 1 center. As Jackson told me, the goal is to be the best Level 3 Trauma Center as possible and if the time comes that CVMC is able to support more trauma specialties it will have the ability to look at moving forward with a higher designation.
That is a most laudable goal for our community. thank you Phillps, Haj and Jackson for your care, concern and leadership.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.