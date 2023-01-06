Canyon Vista Medical Center has done it again!

Just before Christmas it added another rung to its list of accreditations when the American College of Cardiology accredited CVMC for STEMI (clogged arteries) treatment.

Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over thirty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.

