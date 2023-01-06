Canyon Vista Medical Center has done it again!
Just before Christmas it added another rung to its list of accreditations when the American College of Cardiology accredited CVMC for STEMI (clogged arteries) treatment.
Previously CVMC had been designated as one of the best 259 hospitals in the United States for maternity care by Leapfrog and rated a 4-star hospital by the Center for Medicare Services.
And now another kudo has been earned and presented.
I asked Shaun Phillips, hospital CEO, how this affected our community.
“I know that heart care is important to Sierra Vista and all of Cochise County," he said. "Like we have done with orthopedics certification, trauma designation, our Leapfrog rating and our CMS 4-stars, earning this cardiac recognition from the American College of Cardiology once again demonstrates that CVMC truly provides highest-quality care close to home. I am proud of our physicians, nurses, cardiology leaders and community partners that make this great care possible”
Cardiac accreditation is a noteworthy achievement since it acknowledges CVMC has a high level of cardiac competence available for patients in Cochise County, eliminating a trip to Tucson.
As Chef Nursing Officer Cosette Britton explained, “This again helps demonstrate Canyon Vista’s commitment to delivering the highest health care quality. Going through this survey with the American College of Cardiology not only shows we have the right people and processes in place, but that we will continually improve so we can provide even better care to this community going forward.”
So, what is STEMI, the American College of Cardiology and the importance of accreditation?
STEMI (ST elevation myocardial infarction) is a serious type of heart attack when one of the heart's major arteries is blocked.
The American College of Cardiology is the premier cardiology association in the United States and consists of approximately 54,000 members who are physicians and other health care professionals specializing in cardiovascular care.
Accreditation by the College of Cardiology affirms that CVMC has met or exceeded specific cardiac standards and has “passed" an extremely comprehensive on-site review by cardiac specialists from the college. It’s an external stamp of approval that attests to quality cardiac care being the norm at our community’s hospital.
An accreditation such as this is also an example of CVMC’s being proactive in pursuing quality of care standards and practices for the betterment of our community and county.
Another benefit of accreditation is in the area of physician recruitment. Being accredited is a real positive when a hospital is attempting to recruit physicians for its medical staff. Often times one of the first questions prospective medical staff members will ask is about accreditation.
Hospital and medical staff members who have been major members of CVMC’s cardiac team include Interventional Cardiologist Fadi Fahad, MD; Chief Nursing Officer Cosette Britton; Clinical Nurse Leader for Cardiology RJ Hammer; and Director of Cardiac Services Anna Thomas.
In addition to the cardiac care provided in CVMC’s emergency room, cardiac care is also a team approach between our STEMI trained first responders and the hospital emergency personnel. This is a huge benefit to the patient since the treatment can be initiated before the patient arrives at the emergency room.
Another major focus of cardiac accreditation is the joint educational programs being held in concert with Cochise College. Called Canyon Vista Medical Center Health Education Series, these programs are focused on various health care issues, cardiac care being one of them. If you’d like information, call 520-515-5492.
So, once again, a BIG thanks to CEO Phillips, the CVMC staff and medical staff for providing quality health care to our community.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over thirty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.