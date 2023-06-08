I’ve long been a fan of No Labels, the organization that works to reduce political polarization and Washington gridlock. I spoke at its launch event in 2010. I’ve admired the Problem Solvers Caucus, a No Labels-inspired effort that brings Republicans and Democrats in Congress together to craft bipartisan legislation.

Last September, when No Labels wanted to go public with its latest project, I was happy to use my column to introduce it to people.

