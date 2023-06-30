The misery index is a crude but effective way to measure the health of the economy. You add up the inflation rate and the unemployment rate. If you’re a president running for reelection, you want that number to be as low as possible.

When Ronald Reagan won reelection, it was about 11.4; when George W. Bush did so it was 9; for Barack Obama it was 9.5; and today, as Joe Biden runs for reelection, it’s only 7.7.

