Chip … chip … chip. I can feel the New York Mets chiseling out a piece of my soul every week. A blown lead here … chip. A dropped pop-up there … chip. Getting swept at home by an utterly mediocre rival … chip. Maybe you remember that tale of Prometheus chained to a rock, while an eagle comes by every day to rip out his liver. I can relate.

This was supposed to be the dawn of a Mets golden age. The team won 101 games last year (despite collapsing at the end). Over the winter the owner, Steve Cohen, invested enough money to float a small economy, producing the most expensive team in the history of baseball.

