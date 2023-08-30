There are times when the worst tidings can transform into the greatest joy. In August 2020, our family received terrible news. My daughter Camille was pregnant, and a routine ultrasound revealed that her baby, a little girl named Lila, was in grave danger. Lila had gastroschisis, meaning that she had a hole in her abdominal wall, and her intestines were developing outside her body. She also had a cystic kidney. It was shrinking away, and she had only one healthy kidney left. She was also very, very small. Each problem by itself could be managed, but the combination meant that there was a chance of a fatal genetic abnormality.

Camille and her husband, Jarrett, lived in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she was finishing her undergraduate math degree and he was interning for a campus ministry. But my wife, Nancy, and I knew they were coming home to live with us for a while outside Nashville. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital was not far away, and Lila was placed in the care of a brilliant doctor named Irving Zamora.

Tags