It is despicable to see Joe Biden and the Democrats turn their backs on the law enforcement community, especially at a time when crime rates are spiking, and police officers are painted as “the enemy.” Arizonans deserve to know what is at stake this November.
Joe Biden has spent two decades perfecting his soft on crime reputation. Years later, in an attempt to unify the Democrat Party, he has turned his back on reason to appease the radical left-wing mob.
As Vice President, “Federal support for state and local law enforcement under the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program fell by hundreds of millions of dollars.” And under Biden’s watch, “from 2010 and 2013, nearly 80 percent of surveyed state and local law enforcement agencies reported a drop in federal funding.”
Unfortunately for the American people, these harmful policies continue. On top of “absolutely” defunding police departments, Biden supports sanctuary cities and wants to extend government-run free health care to illegal immigrants.
While President Trump is following through on his promise and continues to secure the border, Joe Biden fully embraces immigration policies that move America towards open borders. Taking a page out of Bernie Sanders’ radical agenda, Biden has promised to end illegal immigration detention “across the board” and to not deport illegal immigrants who have committed felony-like offenses.
Just last year, Biden’s campaign advisor, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called to defund the police and abolish ICE, a move that would surely leave Americans defenseless against national security threats.
These radical policies are out of step with the Grand Canyon State and would put the safety of Arizonans in jeopardy.
Not only are Joe Biden and the Democrats choosing to back radical ideas that gut police departments and ignore the safety of Americans, but they have largely kept quiet on the rioting and lawlessness that has plagued cities across the country for weeks.
Across the country, Americans have taken notice and expressed concern over the rise in crime, as 25 major cities have seen a surge in homicides by double digits through early July. Democrat leaders who have put police defunding measures in place continue to see their crime rates soar at the expense of the communities they are supposed to serve. The reality is that defunding the police does nothing more than ensure police departments are unable to protect their communities.
Since day one, President Trump has not faltered in denouncing this lawlessness and has taken decisive steps and executive action to provide heightened resources that improve public safety and law enforcement across the country.
Arizonans know that President Trump stands steadfast in his support of the brave men and women who risk their lives to protect peace in our country, while Joe Biden has given a voice to the chaos and turned his back on the law enforcement community. The choice in November could not be more clear.
David Gowan is a Republican member of the Arizona State Senate representing District 14.