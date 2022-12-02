NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — The New Hampshire primary is at least 14 months away, but already the shape of the contest is becoming as clear as the view of the early snowcap on Mount Washington from the scenic vista along Route 16.

Though wounded in last month's midterm congressional elections, though blamed by party leaders for the failure of the Republican red wave to sweep away scores of Democratic lawmakers, though spurned by GOP donors who believe he is yesterday's cat food, though degraded as a force by the mainstream media, Donald Trump possesses great assets in his drive to win a second term:

