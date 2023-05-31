PITTSBURGH — Listen up. Virginia Montanez can't hear. But you need to hear what she has to say.

Of course, if you happened to be in the audience when she delivered her remarks to the graduating class of the University of Pittsburgh's School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, you heard her story — about how her hearing has been fading, how diminished audial ability has shaped her life, how a single word from a dentist provided her with insight and restored her faith in humanity.

Tags