MADISON, N.H. — About 21 months before the 2024 election, the Democrats seem decided on renominating Joe Biden for the White House. But this apparent resolution contains the unsettling air of a party that is settling for something it would prefer were not the case.

Despite the Republican criticism of his response to the Chinese surveillance balloon; despite conservative charges that the president has been co-opted by progressives and radicals they say are at war with American values; despite lingering inflation and persistent recession worries; despite his age, his infirm profile, his malaprops and miscues; despite his incomprehensible rhetorical flights of fancy; Biden remains the only figure in the country with the single attribute that matters the most: