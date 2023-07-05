SUTTONS BAY, Mich. — Come for the stunning Great Lakes views. Come for the strawberries, just beginning to appear on roadside stands. Come for the planked whitefish dinners, fresh from the cool waters of Lake Michigan. Come for the biking on miles of flat trails. Come for the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Come for the vicious infighting that is tearing apart what once was one of America's great state Republican parties.

Tags