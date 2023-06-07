WASHINGTON — Today's lesson is in the phenomenon known as "negative partisanship." Don't turn away from this column thinking you have no idea what that means. You know exactly what it means — and you probably feel it profoundly.

It may be the most powerful force in today's politics. It may explain the way we think, live and vote. It may help you understand what is going on in Washington, D.C., as national leaders haggle over extending the debt limit. It may provide answers about why Joe Biden is president now — and why Donald Trump was president from 2017 to 2021.