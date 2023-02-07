More experience in executive governmental office. Greater command of global geopolitical issues. Better understanding of state prerogatives in the American federal system. Deeper commitment to local charitable undertakings. Earlier personal involvement in family business. In short: compares favorably with Donald J. Trump's 2016 profile as a presidential candidate.

Who says Nikki Haley — a onetime member of the South Carolina state Legislature, a governor, chief delegate to the United Nations, and, as an Asian American woman, a pathfinder in American political life — can't compete with Trump for next year's Republican presidential nomination?

