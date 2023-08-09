CONCORD, N.H. — The most dangerous place in the country for Donald Trump is Room 206 in the New Hampshire State Capitol.

It is here, in the office of the governor, that Republican Chris Sununu plans to make a series of telephone calls designed to torpedo Trump's campaign for the GOP presidential nomination. He won't be calling the former president; they are no longer on speaking terms. Instead, he'll be calling Trump's rivals, one after another, urging them — imploring them, begging them — to leave the race after this state holds the first presidential primary of the 2024 political season.

