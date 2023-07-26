WARREN, N.H. — Not that they share a mutual dislike, nor that they consider each other a threat to the nation or to democracy, nor even that they hold a decades-long grudge, but Joe Lieberman and Dick Gephardt are at it again. And the fact that two old Democratic warhorses, both in their 80s, have jumped into the political fray in recent days stands as yet another example of how the 77-year-old Donald Trump has roiled American politics.

Their clashes more coincidental than personal, Lieberman and Gephardt both were finalists in Al Gore’s 2000 running-mate search; Lieberman emerged the winner, though the Democratic ticket lost the election. Three years later, the two found themselves on opposite sides in an affirmative action debate; Gephardt criticized several Democrats, a group that included Lieberman, for skepticism of the practice, now under even more aggressive assault. In the yearlong run-up to the 2004 presidential nomination struggle, the two were the leading candidates for the Democrats’ prize, which instead went to Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts, at the time trailing deep in the polls.

David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

