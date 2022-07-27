Purchase Access

Since 1994, Arizona’s public charter schools have allowed educators to create their own vision of K-12 education and families all across the state — including in rural communities — the opportunity to choose the education that best meets their needs.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, out of Arizona’s total population of more than 7 million people, approximately 340,000 Arizonans live in rural communities. Rural Arizonans have access to 64 public charter schools – more than the total number of charters statewide in 24 states. Of course, all of these states have substantially larger populations than that of rural Arizona.

