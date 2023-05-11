Thursday marked the end of the national COVID-19 public health emergency, but most tools — including vaccines, testing and treatment — will remain available in Arizona.

More than two years after the public health emergency was declared, and more than three years after the virus began its rapid spread in 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has declared an end to the national emergency as the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined in recent months. The state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended more than a year ago, on March 30, 2022.