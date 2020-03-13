As of this writing, the coronavirus is the main topic of conversation. Everywhere. In the media, boardroom, retail businesses, churches, public transportation, and any location where people gather, it can’t be ignored. Cochise College, too, is working on its response.
Our first obligation is to students, but there are also our employees and campus visitors to consider. Students and faculty were on spring break when the virus was declared a crisis. The college has extended spring break through the week of March 16, when employees will practice Centers for Disease Control-recommended social distancing methods and prepare to transition from face-to-face instruction to a distance format where possible. Community events at all college locations that were scheduled for the week of March 16 have been suspended. Classes will tentatively resume the week of March 23.
What the coming weeks will bring is completely unknown. We are staying in touch with public officials and other organizations in making appropriate decisions.
Some of you may have found that the virus is a factor impacting your normal movement around the community. If that is your situation, there are some constructive activities you can engage in to help you pass the time.
Every New Year I know someone who’s resolution is to get his or her personal affairs in order. It can be difficult to make time to do or think about these things. For example, how well are you sticking to your household budget? Do your investments need rebalancing? Where are you on retirement preparation? If you’re already retired, is there something you want to do that you’re not doing? Have you made a will? Is decluttering in order? Spending more than normal time at home offers a chance to look around you, ponder these questions, and take action.
Down time is also an opportunity to identify an individual or organization you might nominate now or in the future for an award that raises the profile of Cochise County and its communities. Examples include large and small businesses of the year, residents to appear on the Veterans Wall at the hospital in Sierra Vista, Herald/Review Media’s Best of Preps, Academic All Star, and Golden Apple Awards and the Teacher of the Year program, among others.
I’ll bet you know a Cochise College alumnus or volunteer who has gone above and beyond in some way. Now is a great time to put together a nomination for the Cochise College Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors those who have positively advanced the college’s legacy after being part of the Cochise College community, or left a legacy that made a significant impact on the institution or its students. Past inductees include, for example, the college’s first bus driver who left a positive, memorable impression on decades of student athletes; a youthful entrepreneur who started and then sold his own business; and volunteers who have served the college governing and foundation boards. Nominees do not need to be county residents. The nomination deadline is May 15.
Finally, there are the health benefits of exercise and spending time in nature or with loved ones. The nights of freezing temperatures are on their way out, so plant a garden or a tree. Take walks. Visit one of our many natural wonders. Watch birds and spot wildlife. Have a picnic. Enjoy one another. This is a great way to keep moving and be reminded of the lifestyle and landscape that beautiful Cochise County offers.
Until next time, take common sense measures to keep yourself healthy and rest assured that we are too. I wish you all the best on the projects you choose to fill your time.