Another month is behind us and the NABURhood has welcomed 58 new NABURs into our conversations. Welcome all, I hope you enjoyed the nature photos, intriguing questions and all that came into our NABURhood in March.
Our conversations included topics such as a potential recycling plant coming to the Sierra Vista area, the West End construction, gas prices, Sierra Vista Unified School District coverage with Summer Hom, community leaders and all things Sierra Vista. So, if you want to join our NABURhood and these conversations remember it’s free at nabur.myheraldreview.com. If you live in the Sierra Vista area this is the place to have respectful conversations with locals about things that matter to you!
We at NABUR stick true to our name, as it is a Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect. As NABUR Michael F.S.W. Morrison puts it, “NABUR … an awfully good opportunity for those of us who are, otherwise, not allowed much of a voice.”
This month we saw more community videos filmed and produced by me, journalist product manager for the Herald/Review. If you missed them, head to NABUR because we highlighted a community baking class led by NABUR and Sierra Vista resident Janis Haji-Sizer. This pastry chef and owner of My Homemaker's Haven hosts community baking classes at her business weekdays and weekends and provides valuable tips for the everyday baker.
If you want things in your community highlighted and shared on NABUR, let me know via email, pascal.albright@myheraldreview.com. We on NABUR want to see more of our community. Aside from baking classes and a Boeing space shuttle training — yes that's right,on NABUR! — we also started the first of several video conversations with our newsroom brought to you by NABUR. Summer Hom and I sat down to discuss her news coverage, interests and community highlights. These conversations are aimed for you to know the people behind the news you read. We are all NABURs and excited to have these conversations. If you want to ask us any questions, send me an email.
Hot NABUR Topics: NABUR Henry S. Conroy asked our NABURhood if Sierra Vista should establish a glass recycling plant. To which, our NABURs responded with their thoughts.
“Glass recycling is a great way to reduce refuse and provide a reusable product for glass users,” Conroy wrote. “Since there is no recycling plant in the nearby areas, we could recycle for many of the communities.”
“I like the idea of recycling,” said NABUR Morrison. “Glass is, as I said, easy. Let's have some private individuals or entities do a little research and try to find a way for recycling to be done by private enterprise.”
“You used to be able to drop off some glass at the Pedro Castro Maintenance Center, 401 Giulio Cesare Avenue, but I don't know if the city still has this option,” said NABUR Jo Roberts. “There were many ideas and none that the City Council found reasonable to pursue.”
Others responded, too, so head to NABUR to read and join these conversations. We also had similar responses to questions about how our neighbors feel about still wearing a mask now that some cities have lifted mandates.
“I hate the masks ... especially on our children,” said NABUR Melissa Unger. “I will not enter a business that requires a mask.”
“Maybe I'm the last person here to do so, but I appreciate being able to wear a mask: The more of me that is covered, the happier everyone around me will be,” said NABUR Morrison.
Share your thoughts on NABUR now! Gas prices sparked a similar conversation.
“What goes up will go down,” said NABUR Walt Broughton. “There is no shortage of oil. It is a commodity that is traded worldwide.”
“Gas started going up under Trump,” responded NABUR Jerry Dryer to a reply by other NABURs. “Biden did not stop U.S. oil production. Stop with the non-truths. The U.S. is one of the largest exporters of oil plus one of the largest importers of oil.”
This is a great example of a civil debate and conversation on our NABUR platform.
NABURs also want to hear more about road conditions and construction in the area. NABUR Kurt Obermeier posted “maybe the city needs to send a delegation to Phoenix to camp out in whatever office is responsible for fixing some of the HWY90 and 92 sections in town.”
To which NABUR Rachel Gray responded with “Kurt, Good news! ADOT has allocated funds, $10.6M, to fix the portions of HWY 90 on the bypass and by Fry's and Target. The project is in the queue and expected to be completed next calendar year. Also, there is a bill headed to vote this session to allocate funding to fix some areas of HWY 90.”
“Rachel Gray, Thanks for that information,” said Obermeier. “I will pass it on.”
