Fort Huachuca will host the 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion (1MDEB) for its first Multi-Domain Cell Certification Exercise, Static Focus, here at the 1LT John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations Non-Kinetic Range Complex.
The certification exercise will validate the capability of multi-domain cells — sections comprised of multiple, unique technical platforms — to cooperate and provide a critical enabling effect in support of a supported maneuver element.
This complex is the first U.S. Army range dedicated to testing, experimenting, training and enhancing the Army’s MDO capabilities. The U.S. has entered an age of war fighting where we are challenged by peer and near-pear adversaries in all domains where the operating environment is dynamic and ever-changing.
Our peer and near-peer adversaries will use these integrated capabilities to create a contested and congested electromagnetic spectrum environment to deny, degrade and disrupt U.S. forces’ command, control, communications and navigation capabilities. Competition and conflict on present and future battlefields will require a multi-domain approach to operations which appropriately maneuvers through this complex and contested battle space.
This eight-day training exercise will test the soldiers' traveling to Fort Huachuca capacity to provide maneuver space in all domains to a supported maneuver asset through the synchronized application of cyber, electronic warfare, and space operations, with support from signal and intelligence cells — all organic capabilities within 1MDEB.
These specialized skills and low-density equipment require uniquely sophisticated stimulation, through emulation and virtual environment simulation, to give soldiers the data, feedback and targets that will develop and validate their capabilities. The 1LT John Fox MDO Range is on the leading edge of experimentation to determine the best way to provide soldiers this much needed training environment.
This is only the first of many exercises as Fort Huachuca continues to build on its current capabilities as a major range test facility base to meet the Army’s demands. Our range complex continues to evolve into an environment with the full development and representation of threat capabilities and activities across all domains to address our war fighting concepts and modernization requirements.
At its core, Fort Huachuca’s testing and training environment enables combat development and ensures our soldiers can trust the intelligence and electronic warfare systems, functions and concepts they need to fight and win. The capabilities within the 1LT John R. Fox MDO Range will create an environment that supports the modernization of Army 2030, Army 2040, and beyond.