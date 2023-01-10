Fort Huachuca will host the 1st Multi-Domain Effects Battalion (1MDEB) for its first Multi-Domain Cell Certification Exercise, Static Focus, here at the 1LT John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations Non-Kinetic Range Complex.

The certification exercise will validate the capability of multi-domain cells — sections comprised of multiple, unique technical platforms — to cooperate and provide a critical enabling effect in support of a supported maneuver element.

Tags