Fort Huachuca stands out among 450 U.S. military installations for the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence
In May, the Secretary of Defense, Honorable Lloyd J. Austin, announced Fort Huachuca as the 2022 Army recipient of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. This is a highly competitive award, and I am very proud of our community here at the Edge of the Frontier for achieving this recognition.
This award recognized, in addition to the Installation Management Command’s (IMCOM) Garrison of the Year award, Fort Huachuca for its outstanding and innovative efforts because of the people who operate and maintain it; they are what make this installation a great place to work and to live. What makes this award even more outstanding is that of all the installations around the U.S., and there are approximately 450, Fort Huachuca was among the best! And when I say installations, I mean across the Department of Defense (DoD).
But what does saying we are the best really mean? It means that Fort Huachuca, along with all the other DoD installations, competed against each other on a variety of management objectives. Those objectives included mission support, energy conservation, quality of life, unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications and public relations.
The recognition of this award means that we are enabling mission performance, and we are ensuring the working and living conditions for our soldiers, civilians and their families are the very best they can be. We are not just meeting the expectation; we are exceeding the expectation. And if we are doing that on the installation, we are doing that off the installation.
Those same soldiers, civilians and their families are shopping local, they are buying local, and they are out in the community participating in events and being good stewards in the Sierra Vista and surrounding communities. I want to say thank you to both the personnel of Fort Huachuca and the surrounding communities.
I also want to say thank you on behalf of the entire U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca command team to Col. Jarrod Moreland, Fort Huachuca garrison commander; his deputy Heidi Malarchik; and Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Kuhling. They will receive a commemorative trophy, flag, and a congratulatory letter from our Commander-in-Chief, President Joe Biden.
Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale is the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general