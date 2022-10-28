To date, three articles focusing on the founding and early years of Fort Huachuca have been presented. This article ends the historical journey focusing on the need for regional military stability and growing national importance.

During 1940 as the war in Europe grew, the US Army began preparing for its eventual engagement in the war. As in the previous World War, Fort Huachuca also began preparing to meet the growing demand for trained and ready soldiers. Between 1941 and 1944, more than 200 new structures were built on Fort Huachuca along with ranges and training areas required for mobilization. This rapid growth enabled the Army to train two infantry divisions, the 92nd and 93rd infantry that encompassed nearly 25,000 soldiers. This exponential growth included hospitals, service clubs, barracks, laundry facilities and various other enterprises required to train the thousands of soldiers arriving in Southeastern Arizona.

