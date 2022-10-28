To date, three articles focusing on the founding and early years of Fort Huachuca have been presented. This article ends the historical journey focusing on the need for regional military stability and growing national importance.
During 1940 as the war in Europe grew, the US Army began preparing for its eventual engagement in the war. As in the previous World War, Fort Huachuca also began preparing to meet the growing demand for trained and ready soldiers. Between 1941 and 1944, more than 200 new structures were built on Fort Huachuca along with ranges and training areas required for mobilization. This rapid growth enabled the Army to train two infantry divisions, the 92nd and 93rd infantry that encompassed nearly 25,000 soldiers. This exponential growth included hospitals, service clubs, barracks, laundry facilities and various other enterprises required to train the thousands of soldiers arriving in Southeastern Arizona.
This growth was caused by the needs of a nation preparing for war and would eventually have a profound effect on the San Pedro Valley and the future city of Sierra Vista. Fort Huachuca’s environment and location provided what the Army required as it prepared for modern conflict just as it had for the cavalry in 1877 and as it would again in 1954. This early modernization not only prepared the nation for that time period, but it also has carried over to current times as we continue to modernize the Army for potential future conflict in the 21st century.
Following World War I, the 92nd and 93rd Infantry Divisions were inactivated, only to be reactivated for World War II. These divisions were assigned to Fort Huachuca where they trained for combat operations. The 93rd Infantry Division was the first to arrive and train at Fort Huachuca, followed by the 92nd Infantry Division, which began arriving as the 93rd departed for training elsewhere. The 92nd Division fought in the European theater and the 93rd Division deployed to the Pacific theater. Fort Huachuca recently honored one Medal of Honor recipient who served in the 92nd Division, naming the first multi-domain operations non-kinetic range after First Lt. John R. Fox, who was killed in Italy in 1944. This new range sits along the east side of State Route 90 and honors Fox and Fort Huachuca’s long history with the Buffalo Soldiers.
When WWII ended, Fort Huachuca was deactivated, but was reactivated in 1951 to train airfield construction for the Korean War. Fort Huachuca was also, for a very brief time, an Air Force base until it transferred back to the Army in May 1951. In 1954, Fort Huachuca was selected by the Army’s chief signal officer as the best place to conduct electronic warfare testing. That decision, made after an exhaustive search, was driven by the location and environment. Since 1954, Fort Huachuca has grown as a major testing and training installation for the Army. The decision to base electronic warfare testing here has become even more critical today as our Army prepares to meet our nation’s requirement to fight and win on a modern battlefield against a peer competitor.
Fort Huachuca, over its long and storied history, has changed and grown to meet the nation’s needs. The complex and technologically advanced world presents significant national defense challenges. But this large valley, surrounded by mountains nestled along the border with Mexico, has time and again provided the Army with an environment that has allowed for development and growth to support national missions.
Today, Fort Huachuca is as relevant to our national aecurity strategy as it was in 1877. The soldiers, airmen, sailors and civilians who work and live in our valley labor every day to ensure we are prepared to meet the defense needs of our nation. Throughout its long history, Fort Huachuca has and will continue to be a very special place, not only to those of us who live here, but also to all who serve our military in defense of all we hold dear.
I want to personally thank the Army’s senior leadership team on Fort Huachuca and all who were involved in providing assistance and information for these articles.