Editor’s note: Any candidate for local or state office interested in being interviewed for a future column can contact the managing editor at andrew.paxton@myheraldreview.com. This column is not an endorsement for any candidate.
A few weeks ago, I spoke by phone with Brandon Martin, Republican candidate for Congress representing Congressional District 2. I asked him about several topics, and he shared his thoughts on everything from the coronavirus to immigration, the role of government and much more.
My first questions for Martin revolved around the pandemic that has impacted every facet of our daily lives.
“We’re seeing a lot of different responses,” he told me. He said he was taking calls from people every day who were concerned about their jobs, local businesses, but also asking how they can help. He said lots of people are being upbeat, showing hope instead of fear.
“We need more of that,” he said. “We’re capable of anything when we work together.”
Martin said his campaign has also been affected by the virus. Before, they were doing large meet and greets at supporter’s homes, but those have since stopped due to social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines. Now the campaign has an even greater digital focus than before, he said.
His campaign’s Facebook page features daily videos where he talks with members of the community, local officials and others on a wide range of topics, which he hopes leads to more engagement and interaction with voters as the election draws closer.
“We’re taking politics to an atmosphere where it hasn’t been before,” he said of the campaign’s digital campaign.
I then proceeded to ask Martin a series of policy questions to get his take on some of the bigger issues and topics on the minds of voters these days. One of those was on the government spending we have seen recently, and what he would do as a member of Congress.
“The purpose of government is to protect life, liberty, property,” he said. Martin further explained the government shouldn’t be creating jobs, but should be creating the environment where businesses can grow.
He said the most obvious way to do that is in the form of tax breaks, so people can keep more of their money and decide what’s best for themselves and their family. He said that while he understands the need for government spending during this time, he pointed out that it was adding to our already sizable national debt.
“We just put $6 trillion in spending out there,” he said of the recent stimulus packages. “That money’s not real, it’s a debt.” He said that for all the money that has been spent on various programs, taxpayers could have instead been given much larger stimulus checks.
“If you give working people that money directly, they’re going to go out and spend it, and invest in the economy,” he said. “We need to take a critical look at the practices being put into place."
While he didn’t want to speculate on future spending plans, he did say in general he doesn’t support expanding the role of the government. “Government is not in the business of getting smaller,” he said. But he said he would work to protect programs such as Social Security.
“We need to stop spending the American taxpayers' money in an irresponsible manner,” he said. “We need to protect Social Security for our retirees, for those people who have worked all their lives. That’s their money. It’s not a government handout. They deserve it.”
He said that he is tired of Social Security being held hostage and being used as a "political football," and that workers, veterans and retirees need to be taken care of.
“Hard working Americans earned it,” he said.
As a veteran, Martin said he understands the challenges that community faces better than any other candidate, and that the leadership lessons he learned in the military have helped prepare him to represent the community.
“I’ve been in the trenches with these guys,” he said. Martin added that he understands the challenges with Veterans Affairs and would work to represent veterans and civilians using the same principles, by studying what works and what needs improvement and developing best practices.
Our final topic of conversation revolved around immigration. I asked Martin how to balance the need to keep the country safe while preserving the culture and environment of this area, which attracts lots of tourism and cross-border trade.
“We need to enforce the laws on the books,” he said. Martin welcomes people who want to come to America and contribute, as long as they come over legally through the immigration system, he added. Instead, women and children are risking their lives to be smuggled into the country.
“That’s not what we want to see,” he said. “I don’t want to see that.”
Martin said he looks forward to connecting with people so they can learn more about what he represents and can decide if they believe he is the best candidate to represent them. Learn more or connect with Martin at brandonmartinforcongress.com or facebook.com/martinforfreedom.