This Independence Day weekend, there’s a few actions you can take that are more patriotic than any fireworks display or parade.
One of the key principles the Founders fought for nearly 250 years ago was the need for representation in government. Being told what to do and not do, with no recourse against those in power, is not something any person can tolerate for long.
The ability to vote, secured for some with the victory against the British, then for the rest of our citizens after another bloody war and other battles for universal suffrage, is a fundamental part of who and what we are as a country.
With that in mind, some of the most vital ways we can honor the sacrifice of the first Americans and the nation they created for us is to register to vote, inform ourselves about the candidates and issues, and cast our ballot for what we believe is best.
Early voting starts in Cochise County for the Aug. 4 primary this week. That means the deadline to get registered to vote, or to update your information if you’ve changed addresses, your name or want to update your registered party, is this Monday, July 6.
Registering or updating your information is easy and takes a few minutes at servicearizona.com/voterregistration. I hadn’t updated my info since moving here from Pima County last year, and it took under five minutes when I did so.
The next step after getting registered is to learn more about the candidates and issues that are on the ballot. After all, what good is a vote if it’s uninformed?
To get started, check out the state and county election websites, https://azsos.gov/elections and https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections.
You can find who and what will be on your ballot, campaign finance information, verify your early ballot status, find your polling place and much more.
Another good website to check out is https://ballotpedia.org/Arizona_elections,_2020. That site offers a nonpartisan look at the candidates and issues that will appear on the August and November ballots, as well as some background information.
Once you’ve got a sense of who and what you will be voting for, start doing your research. Visit the official websites of the candidates or those of the supporters and opponents of the issues at stake.
Many local candidates and groups have phone numbers, emails addresses and/or social media pages to interact with voters. If you have a question, reach out to them and go directly to the source to get answers to your questions, or at least get a sense of who these folks really are.
Another good source for who the candidates are and what impact ballot measures may have on your lives is right here in your hands.
Today’s issue of the Herald/Review features several stories on statewide ballot measures that will appear on the November ballot, assuming they survive any potential challenges to signatures or the petition process.
In the days and weeks ahead, we will be reaching out to candidates for their views on key issues and to bring their case straight to you, the voters. We will also continue following local topics on the ballots, including Bisbee’s proposed sales tax increase, and much more.
And finally, when all the research is concluded and you have confidence in what choices you want to make, there’s only one thing left to do — fill out that early ballot and send it back, or head to your local polling place on election day and cast your vote.
There’s not many better ways to honor the Founders and play a part in keeping the republic they left for us.