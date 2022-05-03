Editor’s note: The Herald/Review will be conducting a series of interviews with interested candidates who are seeking office this election cycle and presenting columns based on those interviews. These columns will not endorse candidates, but instead offer the community a chance to learn more about them. Any candidate who is interested in being interviewed for a future column can contact editor@myheraldreview.com.
Former state and U.S. House of Representatives member Matt Salmon, who is seeking the office of Arizona governor for a second time after a narrow defeat 20 years ago, says he has the experience needed to hit the ground running on Day One.
“When you look at my background — 30 years in the private sector, 10 years as a U.S. Congressman, four years as a state sensor — I don’t need on the job training. I know a lot of folks in the state government, and I can really move things quickly.”
The fact he has held elected office before and has a proven track record is one of many attributes Salmon says separates him from the other Republican candidates he will be facing off against in the Aug. 2 primary.
“I have a record of actually keeping my word,” he said, pointing to his pledge to term-limit himself. “With these other candidates who have never served before, you’re just rolling the dice.
During our conversation, we discussed several issues of importance to voters in Cochise County, including the border and immigration, election integrity, economic development and education.
When it comes to border security, Salmon referenced the Constitutional provision that states the federal government shall protect the country from invasion.
“The cartels are invading us,” he said. “One thing I’m going to do right off the bat is declare a state of emergency on the border.
“Another thing I’m going to do is focus on putting pressure on the federal government to declare the cartels a terrorist organization, so we can use every tool in the tool belt to work against them, including enlisting more of Mexico’s help.”
Salmon said one economic development opportunity he is focused on is cybersecurity, and pointed to both Fort Huachuca and UA CAST as leaders in the field that can be enhanced.
“We have a tremendous opportunity to build a national hub here in Sierra Vista for cybersecurity,” which will then bring research and employment opportunities as well, he said.
He added that high speed internet and broadband capabilities will be key to the continued development of rural areas like Cochise County as more people start working remotely and discover the quality of life the area has to offer.
“It’s a wonderful place to live, and if we can speed up the process of developing high speed broadband here, it will benefit the economics of Sierra Vista,” he said.
That in turn leads to the need for more options for schooling, whether that’s public or private education, he said.
“Everybody wants to have a high-quality education system and good jobs,” he said. Salmon added that private and public school systems can work together, but offering parents a choice is important to him.
Parents should be able to choose the best schools for their kids, and the tax dollars should follow the child,” he said, referencing funding provided by the state. He said most parents would rather keep their kids in the local public school, but that choices should exist.
He also said he would like to see merit-based pay and raises for teachers rather than a blanket increase regardless of performance.
“We need to change the way we do things to set high standards, high expectations, bring great leadership to the schools, and no excuses anymore,” he said.
On election integrity, Salmon has a 10-point plan to help keep voting in the state secure, but he said the primary goal is making sure only those eligible are casting ballots.
“In Arizona, if you want to be able to vote, you need to show ID,” he said. “I think that’s reasonable.”
Salmon said that in a “perfect world” he would rather see same-day elections and paper ballots counted by hand, but he recognizes early voting has been in place for more than 20 years and enjoys widespread popularity.
“I think everybody – Republican, Democrat, independent — we should all want voting to not be harder, but more secure,” he said.
More information about Salmon can be found at his campaign website, https://mattsalmonforaz.com or on Facebook at fb.com/mattsalmonaz.
— Andrew Paxton, managing editor, Herald/Review Media