As the 2020 election unfolded, many of us were wondering why we hadn’t seen much of Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly here in Cochise County.
He made appearances here last year, touring the Chiricahua Community Health Center and Dental Clinic and speaking about the importance of rural healthcare, which has become even more important with the rise of the coronavirus this year.
Kelly also made an appearance at the Copper Queen Library in Bisbee, touting the need for child education while also sharing his “Mousetronaut” book with some children there. He has met with small business owners and ranchers in the county as well.
But he hasn’t been here since then, unlike his opponent, incumbent Republican Senator Martha McSally, who has recently made appearances at the border wall, at Fort Huachuca and knocking on doors in Sierra Vista.
So I reached out to Kelly’s campaign to give him one more chance to explain to voters why they should vote for him and why he hasn’t campaigned here recently.
“The pandemic had a major impact on our campaign and travel,” Kelly said during a telephone interview last week. He said the shutdowns limited his ability to come to the area for events during 2020.
Kelly went on to say the pandemic is one of the major issues impacting Cochise County right now, with thousands out of work and forced to live on a few hundred dollars a week of unemployment.
He stressed the need to attract more businesses to the area and encourage more economic cooperation across the border. He added that the Douglas port of entry needed to be modernized to help facilitate that growth and development.
He also spoke of the need to address the problems with illegal immigration, but said 2,000 miles of border wall “is a 16th century solution to a 21st century problem.”
“We need more technology, and certainly more agents on the ground, and where it makes sense, we need physical barriers as well,” he said.
Kelly also said a solution needs to be reached that gives the thousands of undocumented “DREAMers” a future in the country they call home.
“I consider them as American as my own daughters,” Kelly said. “We need to create a path to consistency for them, and a path to citizenship.”
We also spoke about the importance of education and what he could do as a potential senator to address what is typically a state issue.
“One thing we can do is triple Title I funding,” Kelly said, referencing federal funds that are allocated to low-income schools, which would benefit many rural districts in Cochise County.
“Everything starts with education,” he added, saying he would also look to increase funding for Pell Grants, lower interest rates for student loans and push for more funding for trade schools and community colleges to make post K-12 education attainable for more people.
Kelly also addressed the future of Fort Huachuca, saying no matter who is elected to the role, they must be willing to stand up for the post.
“The senator from Arizona needs to fight for Fort Huachuca,” said the former Navy combat pilot. “The mission of the installation is critical to America’s national security, and we need to keep those capabilities here.”
He added that the fort is a huge economic driver for the area and any decisions that impact the post impacts the surrounding communities as well.
As our short phone interview drew to a close (the campaign gave me 15 minutes, enough time for Kelly to share some views but unfortunately not much time for follow-up questions), I asked him why it was important to cast a ballot this election.
He said his whole family voted early, which they always do, because it’s important to participate in democracy and have a voice in the process.
“I encourage everyone to vote, and want people to know that if I’m elected I will represent everyone in Arizona, even those that didn’t vote for me,” he said.