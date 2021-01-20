The pandemic has brought myriad changes to the way we lead our daily lives, and this could not be more true in the realm of education. Students, parents, educators, lawmakers and others have all been navigating this uncertain wave for nearly a year now.
Even before the chaos and calamity brought on by the coronavirus, education in Arizona had been struggling for years, with teacher salaries to test scores and numerous other benchmarks ranking at or near the bottom nationally.
Against that backdrop, Herald/Review Media is launching an in-depth series examining education here in Cochise County, and how decisions at the state and federal levels impact us here at home as well. For the next year, we will be placing education under the microscope and seeing what we can learn and share with the community.
Our goal is to give a full report on our local schooling system, from funding to enrollment, outcomes and achievement gaps, from public and private schools and homeschooling as well. We will be aiming to answer the questions, large and small, regarding the schools that your tax dollars help support.
We will be working with districts, principals, teachers, parents and education experts to bring you information, and digging through the data to see what it tells us. And we want to hear from you as well: what are your questions or concerns with education in Cochise County?
As we dig into these issues, we also want to celebrate the triumphs of students and schools that have found ways to face their challenges and are finding success during these difficult times. The full picture — the good, the bad and the ugly — must be revealed in order to fully understand what’s going on and develop solutions moving forward.
Herald/Review Media also will be hosting some community forums — whether virtual or in-person will depend on the virus situation — focused on certain topics within education.
Those topics are still being decided, and I welcome your thoughts at editor@myheraldreview.com.
We begin this ambitious project with today’s multi-part cover story on the state of virtual learning here in Cochise County, and we will continue bringing you all the latest news and information from schools across our region in the weeks and months to come.
The role of a good education in someone’s life cannot be overstated, and we embark on this endeavor in order to provide the clearest picture possible on this crucial component of our community and help provide some answers moving forward.