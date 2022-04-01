Every year my husband and I watch all three main awards shows that include television and movies: The Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes and, of course, the Oscars.
We try to watch as many of the nominated shows and movies as possible prior to the award ceremonies and make our own predictions. Due to the pandemic, the past couple of years of award shows were not as fun to watch as everything was adjusted to limit in-person contact. We were excited for this year’s events and for the Oscars, we challenge each by filling out a ballot ahead of time to see who had the most accurate predictions. (FYI, I won).
Unfortunately, this year an unexpected cloud was formed during what we thought was a very entertaining Academy Awards telecast. This time it was not for a political stance, although a couple of those came forth as well.
Part of the joy of watching the awards shows includes the anticipation of what someone might say due to what is currently happening in our country or the world. We also enjoy it. It is all in good fun and if your skin isn’t thick enough maybe you shouldn’t be in the game.
That’s how the cloud that overshadowed an evening of honors became the water cooler conversations over the past week. Comedian Chris Rock made a "GI Jane" joke about Will Smith’s wife’s hair, referring to a 1997 movie starring Demi Moore. As a pop culture consumer myself I had no idea that Jada Pinkett Smith suffered from hair loss due to alopecia. When I saw her at the show all I could think was that this woman is so incredibly gorgeous she can wear any hairstyle, even be bald.
My brother-in-law suffers from the same disease and to me he is as handsome as he was when he had hair. But of course, men can pull off that look without question most of the time and many bald men make hair jokes about themselves without a second thought.
Recently a friend of mine shaved her head to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to conquer children’s cancer. The way hairstyles and trends change so quickly these days, I don’t question anything. By the way, Candy, you’re just as gorgeous as Jada and your hair is coming in quite nicely.
Unfortunately, after Will Smith laughed at Rock’s joke he realized his wife didn’t think it was funny and reacted. In the best seats in the house due to the expectation of his first Oscar win, he stepped on stage, slapped Chris Rock and smirked as he went back to his seat to proceed to defend his wife with expletive words. Rock, who was shocked, handled the situation professionally and moved on with the show. At first, my husband actually thought this was staged.
As more information came out from the incident it was revealed that Smith was asked to leave the event, but refused. The academy is reviewing the situation and will determine any consequences in the next few weeks. Keep in mind Harvey Weinstein still has all of his Oscars, so I doubt the consequence of the award being revoked will be an outcome for Smith.
I go back to the fact that if you choose a career to be in the limelight, whether it is in Hollywood, professional sports or in politics, make sure you have a thick skin.
For more than a hundred years newspapers have been publishing political cartoons that poke at decisions made by those we voted into office, or those appointed to positions by those we voted into office. Comedians, sketch comedy and talk shows thrive on poking fun at politicians, celebrities and even some people who found 15 minutes of fame.
If you have a smidgen of fame worldwide and sometimes even locally, you may not be immune to “the roast” either. All of our actions and/or words are noticed and will make an impression, sometimes good and sometimes not so good. I know I have blurted something out in the past that has either haunted me for a while or I have regretted and immediately apologized as I felt it may have been misinterpreted.
I have followed Smith’s career since I was a young adult. I’ve watched the majority of his films and enjoyed seeing him develop as an actor. The last film we watched before Sunday’s Academy Awards was "King Richard," and I thought he did the role justice.
As a fan of anyone brave enough to participate in the craft of acting I was disappointed with Smith’s actions and, honestly, I am embarrassed for him.
And, yes, sometimes the joke isn’t funny to you, but in a position where the world may be watching — or even a small corner of the world — Smith’s reaction is a reminder to all of us to take pause and think about how to engage in a situation in the spotlight, big or small.
Editor's note: Will Smith resigned Friday from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.